Happy Bihu 2022: Today is the first day of the Assamese New Year, which begins on April 14th. The festival is a regional holiday in Assam, and it is also commemorated as a holiday in Arunachal Pradesh, a neighbouring state. The three Bihu celebrations celebrated by the Assamese people in a year are Rongaali Bihu or Bohag Bihu in April, Kati Bihu or Kongaali Bihu during October, and Magh Bihu or Bhogaali Bihu in November, each celebrating a distinct period of the farming calendar. Bihu is honoured with magnificent feasts including traditional cuisine. Women dress up in new getups and dance around the bonfire. The Bihu dance is performed to welcome the New Year.

Even though the festival of Bohag Bihu is celebrated by the indigenous people, it also draws together individuals from all Assamese communities to appreciate their variety.

