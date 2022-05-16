Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Buddha Purnima is one of the biggest and most prominent festivals for the Buddhist community. This year, it will be celebrated on May 16. The day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Many believe that Buddha attained salvation or Nirvana under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya. The teachings of Gautama Buddha or Siddhartha Gautama founded the religion of Buddhism, making the birth anniversary of the spiritual guru so important.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Things to do Today That Are as Auspicious as Buying Gold

This day is also known as Vesak for falling in the “Baisakh” or the “Vaisakha” month, the big day is considered a public holiday in several parts of India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Myanmar, China, Cambodia and many South Asian countries. The day falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Traditional Rituals of This Festival

Here are a few wishes and quotes you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Buddha Purnima:

May the guidance of Buddha fill our life with hope amid these difficult times. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye!

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

No one can do anything in this world for us. We are responsible for our own actions. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes on Buddha Purnima.

On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

Here’s wishing our readers Happy Buddha Purnima 2022! Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know the Date, Significance And Puja Muhurat of This Day