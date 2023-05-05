Home

Festivals Events

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS And Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS And Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

On this auspicious occasion, here are some popular quotes, messages that you share with you near and dear ones.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS And Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Buddha Purnima 2023: Buddha Purnima is one of the prominent and biggest festivals for the Buddhist community. This year, it will be commemorated on May 16. The day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to Beliefs, Lord Buddha attained salvation or Nirvana under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya. The teachings of Gautama Buddha or Siddhartha Gautama founded the religion of Buddhism, making the birth anniversary of the spiritual guru. The festival is celebrated widely in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Cambodia, etc. To wish your near and dear ones on this auspicious occasion, here are some popular quotes, wishes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status that you can share.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, SMS And Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima! What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima! On this holy day, let us renew our commitment to the path of dharma and cultivate inner peace and happiness. Happy Vesak! No one can do anything in this world for us. We are responsible for our own actions. Happy Buddha Purnima. Celebrate the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima by following the words of Lord Buddha for a better tomorrow. Best wishes on Buddha Purnima. On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti! Happy Buddha Purnima! May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! May the light of wisdom illuminate your life and dispel the darkness of ignorance. May you attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana. Happy Buddha Purnima! Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.