Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Quotes and Images

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasant Navratri. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and falls in the month of March and April. This year it is starting from 2 April 2022 till 11 April 2022. It is a joyous period which is also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls in the spring season.

It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is a nine-day festival that is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 2 (Saturday) and go on till April 11 (Monday). The Ashtami will be observed on April 9, whereas Navami is falling on April 10.

We have compiled best wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

“Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you. May Maa Durga is always there to impart you with great strength to fight all your challenges.”

“On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish the Goddess Durga is there to shower her blessings and love on your and your family. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”

“May the celebrations of Chaitra Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Chaitra Navratri 2022 to you.”

“May Maa Durga is there is to empower you with strength to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge winner. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”

“Warm wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri to you. May this auspicious occasion bring into your life prosperity, happiness and success.”

May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Shubh Navratri!

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Here’s wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

Wishing our readers happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!