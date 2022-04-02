Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Quotes and Images

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasant Navratri. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and falls in the month of March and April. This year it is starting from 2 April 2022 till 11 April 2022. It is a joyous period which is also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls in the spring season.Also Read - Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images, Facebook Status to Share
It is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. It is a nine-day festival that is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Hindu devotees across India observe fasts and perform puja which goes on for nine days. The nine-day festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Also Read - Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages You Can Share With Your Loved Ones
This year, Chaitra Navratri will start from April 2 (Saturday) and go on till April 11 (Monday). The Ashtami will be observed on April 9, whereas Navami is falling on April 10. Also Read - Gudi Padwa 2022: Know the Date, Time And Significance of This Day
We have compiled best wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.
- “Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you. May Maa Durga is always there to impart you with great strength to fight all your challenges.”
- “On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish the Goddess Durga is there to shower her blessings and love on your and your family. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”
- “May the celebrations of Chaitra Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Chaitra Navratri 2022 to you.”
- “May Maa Durga is there is to empower you with strength to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge winner. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”
- “Warm wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri to you. May this auspicious occasion bring into your life prosperity, happiness and success.”
- May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Shubh Navratri!
- With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.
- Here’s wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.
- Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!
- Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri
Wishing our readers happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!