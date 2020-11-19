Chhath Puja 2020: An annual festival celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the states in Bihar, Jharkhand, the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and certain parts of Nepal. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi. Shashti Devi is also known as Chhathi Maiya. This year, the Chhath Puja celebration has already started with Nahay Khaay on November 18. The term ‘Chhath’ literally means ‘six’ and hence it (Sandhya Arag) is observed after six days of Diwali. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: Know History And Significance of The Festival Dedicated to The Sun

Chhath Parv is performed to seek blessings from the Sun for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life. It is believed that sunlight has a cure for various diseases and conditions. It has a healing effect that can benefit ill people. Devotees during Chhath Puja fast during the daytime and do not consume even a single drop of water. Devotees take a holy dip in a water body, ponds, or rivers and offer prayers during the Sunset and Sunrise. However, in the wake of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for the upcoming festival of Chhath Puja, urging devotees to perform the rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses to Grant Permission For Chhath Puja Celebrations At Public Places Due To COVID-19

As people are busy with celebrations, here we have compiled a list of best wishes, messages, quotes, whatsapp status that you can share with your family and friends. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2020: When is Chhath Puja, Time, Rituals and Significance

Happy Chatth Puja 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Status:

-This Chhath Puja here’s thanking the Sun God for nurturing life on this planet.

-Surya Devta Ki Kripa Hum Par Bani Rahe, Usha Maiyya Ki Kirnein Jeevan Ko Prajwalit Kerti Rahein. Chhath Puja Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

-Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parv Hai, Kero Jai Jaikar Surya Devta Ki, Unki Aaradhana Ka Mangal Din Hai, Bolo Jai Shri Surya Devta Ki, Bolo Jai Chhathi Maiya Ki. Happy Chhath Puja.

-Chhath Puja laye aapke jeevan mein naya ujala, Khul jayein aapke bhagya ka taala, Surya Devta ka adbhut tej hai nirala, Sukhi rahe prarthana kerne wala. Happy Chhath Puja.

– Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

-May you and your loved ones are showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

– May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

– Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.

Sabke Dilo Mai ho sabke liye Pyaar.

Aanewala har din layee Khushiyo ka Tyohar,

Is ummeed ke saath aao bhulke saree Ghum.

Chhath puja 2020 ko Hum Sab kare Welcome.

-C= chant

H=heaven

H = Holy

A = almighty

T = together

h =hallowed

p =pious

u =upbeat

j =jubilation

a =awesome,

Happy Chhath Puja.

-On the day of Chhath Puja people goes to holy bath at river.

They offer arghya to God Sun to thank for giving sunlight to earth.

It maintains the balance of environment and help to growth of crops.

–Happy Chhath Puja–

-Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God,

It is considered to be a means to thank the sun

For bestowing the bounties of life in earth and

Fulfilling particular wishes…..

HAPPY Chhath….!!

-Is chhath puja mai..

Jo tu chahe wo tera ho,

Har din khubsoorat aur ratain roshan ho,

Kamiyabi chumte rahe tere kadam humesha,

chhath puja Mubarok ho tuje mere Yaar.

Wish you a Very happy Chhath Puja…

-Poore ho aapke sare Aim,

Sada badhti rahe aap ki Fame,

Milte rahe sabse Pyar aur Dosti,

Aur mila a lot of Fun & Masti.

Wish you a..Happy chhath puja with a Plenty of Peace & Prosperity.

-Pray to nature, sun and river.

As fasts begin on Chhat Puja day

May all evils get washed with the holy bath

Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today.

-It’s a day to offer arghya to Sun God

And thank Him with all your heart

May your fast bring you joy

As Chhath Puja is about to start.

-All that exists was born from the sun

He is the source and the end

May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja

Heart full of wishes, here I send.

-Jo Hai Jagat ka Taran Har,

Saat Ghodo Ki Hai Jinki Savari,

Na Kabhi Ruke Na Kabhi Der Kare,

Aise He Hamare Sury Dev,

Aao Mil Kar Kare Is Chhath Par Unki Puja,

Sabko Hamari Taraf Se Happy Chhath Puja…

– Chhath, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, considered to be mean to thank the sun for giving us the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes…..HAPPY Chhath 2020….!

-May all your wishes and prayers come true, and may you be blessed by the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja 2020

-On this day, I pray that Chhathi Maiya gives you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2020