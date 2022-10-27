Happy Chhath Puja 2022 messages, greetings, WhatsApp Status: Chhath is an annual festival celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the states in Bihar, Jharkhand, the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and certain parts of Nepal. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi. Shashti Devi is also known as Chhathi Maiya. This year, the Chhath Puja celebration has already started with Nahay Khaay on November 18. The term ‘Chhath’ literally means ‘six’ and hence it (Sandhya Arag) is observed after six days of Diwali. Chhath Parv is performed to seek blessings from the Sun for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.Also Read - Platform Ticket Price Raised to Rs 50 at These Key Stations in UP. Check Full List

Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath, the festival marks the presence of the Vedic period where sages used to perform fasts for days and recite mantras from the Rig Veda. The puja is considered a folk festival that lasts for four days. Chhath Puja begins on October 28 with Nahay Khaay and ends on October 31.

As people are busy with celebrations, India.com has compiled a list of best wishes, messages, quotes, whatsapp status that you can share with your family and friends.

Check Chhath Puja 2022 messages, greeting cards, WhatsApp Status: