Happy Chhath Puja 2022 messages, greetings, WhatsApp Status: Chhath is an annual festival celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the states in Bihar, Jharkhand, the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and certain parts of Nepal. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi. Shashti Devi is also known as Chhathi Maiya. This year, the Chhath Puja celebration has already started with Nahay Khaay on November 18. The term 'Chhath' literally means 'six' and hence it (Sandhya Arag) is observed after six days of Diwali. Chhath Parv is performed to seek blessings from the Sun for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.
Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath, the festival marks the presence of the Vedic period where sages used to perform fasts for days and recite mantras from the Rig Veda. The puja is considered a folk festival that lasts for four days. Chhath Puja begins on October 28 with Nahay Khaay and ends on October 31.
As people are busy with celebrations, India.com has compiled a list of best wishes, messages, quotes, whatsapp status that you can share with your family and friends.
On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I wish that Chhath Mata blesses you with new dreams and new aspirations to live a beautiful and happy life. Happy Chhath Puja to you.
May Chhath Mata is always there to keep you on the right path and always bring you happiness and smiles in life. Wishing a very Happy Chhath Puja to my dear ones.
Let us pray to God Sun at sunrise and sunset, standing in the river and thanking for all their blessings to make this as the most memorable and meaningful Chhath Puja for all.
May Chhathi Maiya is always there to bless us and God Sun is always there to guide us towards a happier life. Warm wishes on Chhath Puja.
May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness in your way; may all your dreams come true and all evils be shed away. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!
May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you.
On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath
May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja!
May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with a smile.