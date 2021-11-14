Happy Children’s Day 2021: Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. On this day, India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was born. The day is a tribute to him who was also known as Chacha Nehru because of his fondness for kids. This is that time of the year when we walk down memory lane and celebrate the presence of these little stars who make our lives beautiful.Also Read - Dressed In Kurta Pajama, Schoolkids To Run Rajasthan Assembly On Children's Day; To Play Role of Speaker, Leader Of Opposition, Others

On this day, chocolates and gifts are distributed to children. Many cultural programmes are organised in schools. Most nations celebrate Children's Day on 20th November. In India, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, November 14 was declared as Children's Day as an ode to his love for kids.

We have compiled some best Whatsapp messages, quotes and greetings that you can use to celebrate the day.

The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy Children’s day!

What is life without children? Like a world without the sun, moon and stars. Blessed are the ones who have children. They are the little angels of God, Happy Children’s Day!

Let’s join hands on Universal Children’s Day to make this world a safer and beautiful place for the little ones! Happy Children’s Day

We may be your teachers but we also have a lot more things to learn from you, especially, how to laugh with all your hearts. Happy Children’s Day!

Children are the most precious of God’s creations. They spread the fragrance of love wherever they go and spread joy and happiness in every season, handle them to care and love. Happy Children’s Day!

Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid in the world!

God loves every child so much that he creates each one of them with unimaginable perfection. Truly, children are blessings from heaven. Happy Children’s Day!