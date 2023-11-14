Home

Festivals Events

Happy Children’s Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes And Messages to Share With Friends And Family

Happy Children’s Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes And Messages to Share With Friends And Family

Here are heartwarming greetings to share with your loved ones and wish them Happy Childrens Day.

Children’s Day 2023: 10 Best Quotes

Children’s Day is a special occasion celebrated to honour and cherish the innocence and joy that children bring into our lives. Observed on November 14th in India, it marks the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, who was fondly known as Chacha Nehru among children. On this day, various events and activities are organized to entertain and engage children. Schools often host cultural programs, competitions, and games, creating a festive and lively atmosphere. To make this day even more special, we have curated heartwarming messages, wishes and quotes to share with your near and dear ones.

Trending Now

Happy Children’s Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And Messages

You may like to read

I wish all the wonderful kids out there a day filled with love, happiness, and endless masti! Happy Children’s Day!

Children are the flowers from heaven, let’s make a safe and enjoyable world for kids- Happy Children’s Day!

The most precious thing in the world is the smile of a kid.

May the innocence of the smile and purity of the hearts will remain the same. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid out there.

Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together they make a beautiful garden with beautiful flowers.

Children are budding stars, the more you embrace them, the more they shine. Happy children’s day to kids.

There are some things we can’t buy for money and childhood is one of them.

Let’s join our hands on this children’s day to make a safe place for our little ones. Happy Children’s Day.

One hour spent with a child can give you a lifetime’s worth of happiness.

Enjoy every second with your little ones. You don’t believe how fast they grow.

Children are the precious gift of gods to us. Happy children’s day to every kid.

Children are the little angels of gods. I wish them a happy children’s day in 2023.

The earth relieves its innocence through the smiles of children. A warm children’s day to every kid out there.

INDIA COM WISHES YOU ALL A HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.