Do you feel every day should be celebrated as Chocolate day? The world celebrates the third day of Valentine's week, February 9 as the Chocolate day. If you and your lover have a sweet tooth and wish to make great memories together, then don't skip this day. This Chocolate day enjoys sweet indulgence with your Valentine, your friends, or family. Chocolate is considered aphrodisiac food since the time of the Aztecs.

Chocolate day is touted as one of the most cherished days of Valentine's week. It is celebrated on February 9 and people from all the age groups exchange chocolates on this very day. Chocolates make people happy; they are sweet and break the ice. Chocolates are nutritious, it is a powerful source of antioxidants, can improve blood flow, good for your heart, protects your skin from the sun. Chocolates are an instant mood lifter.

For the uninitiated, Valentine’s week commences with Rose Day which is celebrated on February 7 and ends on Valentine’s day. The third day of Valentine’s week is Chocolate Day and it is celebrated with great fervor on February 9 every year.

Chocolate symbolizes never-ending love for your Valentine on this day and people gift chocolate and express the same. Chocolates are one of the best gifts for near dear ones as they can make them super happy. You can make your bond stronger by gifting your beloved bunch of chocolates.

History of Chocolate Day:

The main day originated as a Christian feast day that honored Saint Valentine along with other Christian saints called Valentines. It is recognized as an important day culturally in many countries but is not a public holiday in any country. Although, many saints and the stories of their martyrdom were added to Valentine’s Day the most popular one is of Saint Valentine of Rome who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for aiding Christians who were persecuted under the Roman Empire.

In the 19th century, a British family decided to use their cocoa butter which was extracted in chocolate liquor. Richard Cadbury made good use of these chocolate bars economically. Did you know, Cadbury was the first one to invent the heart-shaped box of chocolates and they were the ones who changed the way we celebrate Valentine’s day.