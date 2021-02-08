Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Love is in the air! The week full of romance- Valentine’s Week has begun and so is the time to pamper your beloved with lots of love, make promises of eternity. The week commences with Rose day on February 7 and ends with Valentine’s day. The third day of the love week is celebrated as Chocolate day on February 9 which is observed with great fervour. Also Read - Valentine's Week Special: 6 Places To Find Quality Chocolates in Delhi

This day symbolizes never-ending love for bae, and on this day, people gift chocolates. Chocolates are the best way to express love for one another. Not just chocolates, people also send greetings and pamper their loved ones with amazing surprises. On this day, people indulge in chocolate guilt-free. If you have missed surprising your partner on rose day and propose day, it's time to make up for it by going that extra mile. You can kick-start by sending a message full of love on Chocolate day. We have compiled a list of wishes, quotes, and Whatsapp messages that you can send to your Valentine on Chocolate day. Go ahead and send these lovely messages to your beloved:

Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Date, Significance, History, And How to Celebrate

Chocolates Day 2021 SMS and Messages:

-Chocolate becomes much sweeter when I share it with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

-There are only two things on this planet that can melt me: my girlfriend’s cute face and a bundle of chocolates. Happy chocolate day my lovely girlfriend!

-Everything comes with a price and I come only with chocolate. So buy me chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.

-I Searched Many Shops to Buy the Best Chocolate for you. But I Didn’t Find Any Chocolate Sweeter Than you and your Smile. Happy Chocolate Day.

– Hey, Its chocolate day and I am sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. May you always be smiling. Happy Chocolate Day 2018.

– Life is like a box of chocolates and I want to share with you. You never know what you’re getting next but I want to have it with you.

– This is a chocolate message,

For a Five star friend,

For a Melody reason,

And a Kitkat time,

On a Munch Day,

In a Perk Mood to say,

Happy Chocolate day

– Hey, its Chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you. Happy Chocolate Day

– I know you love chocolates more than me. So, sending the same before coming. Happy Chocolate Day, love you!

-Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!

-Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate.. Love you!

-Darling, you are the most astounding part of my waking up each morning. I love you with each beat of my heart. I love you with every breath I take. Thank you for being part of my life.

Cheerful Chocolate Day!!

– Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day darling!

-Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you.

-You are the sweetest person I have ever met. Nothing but chocolate can be gifted to the most adorable person on this Earth. Happy Chocolate Day love!

This day is not only celebrated by lovers, but friends and family also observe this day with great zeal. Here, wishing you a happy Chocolate day!