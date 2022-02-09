Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Do you feel every day should be celebrated as Chocolate Day? The world celebrates the third day of Valentine’s week, February 9 as Chocolate Day. If you and your lover have a sweet tooth and wish to make great memories together, then don’t skip this day. This Chocolate day enjoys sweet indulgence with your Valentine, your friends, or your family. Chocolate is considered aphrodisiac food since the time of the Aztecs.Also Read - Numerology Tips For Valentine's Day: Lucky Colour to Wear And Lucky Gift For Your Partner as Per Your Birthdate

The week commences with Rose day on February 7 and ends with Valentine’s day. The third day of the love week is celebrated as Chocolate day on February 9 which is observed with great fervour. Also Read - Ahead of Valentine’s Day, 77 Percent of Indian Travellers Hope to Find Travel Romance on Their Next Trip: Research

This day symbolizes never-ending love for bae, and on this day, people gift chocolates. Chocolates are the best way to express love for one another. Not just chocolates, people also send greetings and pamper their loved ones with amazing surprises. On this day, people indulge in chocolate guilt-free. If you have missed surprising your partner on rose day and propose day, it’s time to make up for it by going that extra mile. You can kick-start by sending a message full of love on Chocolate day. We have compiled a list of wishes, quotes, and Whatsapp messages that you can send to your Valentine on Chocolate day. Go ahead and send these lovely messages to your beloved: Also Read - Happy Rose Day 2022: Romantic Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, GIFs to Send Your Valentine

You fill my life with sweetness and love, just like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day!

I have been trying to find a bar of chocolate as sweet as your smile but didn’t find any. Happy Chocolate Day!

Lovely chocolates and lovely you, Also lovely are all the things that you do, But the loveliest of them all is the friendship between me and you! These chocolate become sweeter when I share them with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

It’s Chocolate Day today, and I thought it’s the right time for me to tell you that I love sharing everything with you. Just like these chocolates bring happiness to you, you bring happiness in my life. Happy Chocolate Day to you!

May your life be filled with the sweetness of chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

You are the sweetest person I have ever met. Nothing but chocolate can be gifted to the most adorable person on this Earth. Happy Chocolate Day love!

This day is not only celebrated by lovers, but friends and family also observe this day with great zeal. Here, wishing you a happy Chocolate day!