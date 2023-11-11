Home

Festivals Events

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, And Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, And Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Time to celebrate love, light and laughter and spread the joy of festive season. Here are some choicest messages and greetings to share with your loved ones!

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Messages, And Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Houses are decked up, attires are set and diyas are all ready to light up because Diwali is here! The festival of lights is almost a five-day-long festival that speaks of spreading love, laughter and light. This is year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. A day before Diwali is celebrated as Choti Diwali.

Trending Now

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar month of Ashwin.

You may like to read

There are many different stories and legends associated with Choti Diwali. Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura to Goddess Lakshmi emerging from the ocean during the Samudra Manthana, or churning of the ocean there are different stories associated with the day.

HAPPY CHOTI DIWALI 2023: BEST MESSAGES, QUOTES AND GREETINGS

May the light of Choti Diwali banish all the darkness from your life and fill it with joy, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you a Choti Diwali that is as bright and sparkling as the diyas that we light on this auspicious day. May the blessings of Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi be with you and your family on this Choti Diwali and always. May Choti Diwali bring you new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings. May your Choti Diwali be filled with the warmth of family and friends, the sweetness of sweets, and the brightness of diyas. Wishing you a Choti Diwali that is full of laughter, happiness, and good cheer. May the light of Choti Diwali guide you to a brighter and more prosperous future. May Choti Diwali bring you and your loved ones all the happiness and joy in the world. Wishing you a Choti Diwali that is sparkling and bright, just like the diyas that we light on this auspicious day. May Choti Diwali mark the beginning of a new year that is full of prosperity, success, and happiness for you and your family.

Choti Diwali is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and the removal of negative energies. It is a time to prepare for the main Diwali festival and to invite positive energies into the home.

Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous Choti Diwali!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.