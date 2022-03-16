Happy Choti Holi 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Choti Holi 2022: The festival of colours is here. People across India will celebrate Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan on March 17. In India, the Holi festivities begin with Holika Dahan on the previous night (Phalguna Purnima Tithi). People gather in the neighbourhood to light a bonfire (referred to as Holika) to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.Also Read - Choti Holi 2022: Know Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi of Holika Dahan

The Holika Dahan ritual is usually performed during Pradosh Kaal but not when Bhadra Mukha prevails, according to the experts in the field. The ideal time to do the Holika Dahan is between – 09:06 pm to 10:16 pm as per Drik Panchang. The duration of the puja is around 1 hour 10 minutes. Also Read - Are Banks Closed For Holika Dahan On March 17? Know Here

We have made a list of best Holika Dahan wishes that you can share with your loved ones. Also Read - Choti Holi 2022: Know the History and Significance of this Day

May God spray colours of success, prosperity and health over you and your family, and fill each moment with love and happiness. Wish you all a very Happy Choti Holi.

This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.

With the festival of colours comes a lot of joy and happiness. It also brings delicious Gujiyas and Thandai. May you get to enjoy it all today. Happy Choti Holi.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.

The day of fun and enjoyment is back, for it is the festival of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

Holika Dahan ke pavan avsar par aapko aur aapke pariwar ko meri or se dher saari hardik shubh kamnayein.

May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on this auspicious day. Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Choti Holi.

May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holika Dahan.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Choti Holi.