The best thing about India is its diversity. India is rich in beautiful culture with a variety of every form. From food to language, India is full of variety and when it comes to dance forms, India has a number of different dance forms from different Indian states which represent the Indian culture and the native origin of the place. On this Dance Day, let us explore the different dance forms of different Indian states:

1-Bihu-Assam

This popular folk dance is performed during the Bihu festival which is celebrated across Assam. Out of the three Bihu festivals, Bihu dance is performed during the Rongali Bihu. Mostly, young boys and girls participate in Bihu dance and wear traditional Assamese jewelry and the dance is performed via fast hand movements and swinging of hips.

2-Karma Naach-Chhatisgarh

This dance form is performed in different parts of eastern and central India and especially in Chhatisgarh. It is performed during the Karma festival when devotees celebrate the Karma Deva. Karma Naach is a tribal dance form where people dance around trees which symbolizes the god of fate.

3–Garba-Gujarat

One of the most popular dance forms in India, Garba is performed mainly in the state of Gujarat and has both a traditional and a religious value. Garba is performed by men and women during the Navratri festival which is celebrated twice a year across the country. This is a very energectic dance form.

4-Nati-Himachal Pradesh

The Guinness Book of World Records declared Nati as the largest folk dance across the globe. It is a dance form from Himachal origin and has diversity in the performances. Each performance is slightly different from the other. Nati is also the oldest folk dancs from North India. While performing Nati, the hands of each dancer are tied with another.

5-Rouf-Jammu and Kashmir

A folk dance form which originates from the state of J&K and is performed by Muslims while celebrating and welcoming the spring season. Woman dress up in colourful attire and jewelry and the dancers make two rows while facing one another while performing Rouf.