Daughter's Day, as the name suggests is a day dedicated to the daughters in your family. It is celebrated to mark the importance of daughters and remove the stigma around having a girl child. A daughter brings liveliness and joy to a family. Her presence can make anyone smile and feel positive. In this patriarchal society, daughters are still looked down upon and are considered a burden, which is actually not the case. The way sons get an education, earn, and support their families, daughters can do the same if provided equal opportunities. Daughter's Day aims at fighting the biasness shown towards the girl child.

Daughter's Day is significant to make people realize the importance of daughters and make them understand that they are a precious gift for every parent. You can make your daughter feel special and wanted this Daughter's Day by doing various things like offering gifts, buying them their favourite thing, cooking their favourite meal, and sharing some lovely quotes or messages. Today, on Daughter's Day 2020, here we share some of the best quotes, wishes, and messages that you can send to your daughters and others in your family.

I have this little angel. For me, she left her wings. She has no idea how much happiness she truly brings. Happy Daughters’ Day!

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters’ Day!

If you could see what I see when I look at you, You’d definitely love you, too. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Daughters are special and thought the world of, which proves they were sent from heaven above. Happy Daughter’s Day!

What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughter’s Day!

A son is a son until he gets himself a wife, but a daughter’s a daughter all her life. Happy Daughter’s Day!

Do you know how much you mean to me? As you grow into what you will be. You came from within, from just beneath my heart. It’s there you’ll always be, though your own life will now start. Happy Daughters’ Day!

My darling daughter, my baby you will always be, no matter where you are. You are a little part of me, whether near or far. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s heart. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughter’s Day!

A daughter is the best thing that can happen to you because a daughter fills your heart with magic and love. Happy daughter’s day!