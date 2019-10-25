Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day festivity of Diwali and this year it is falling on October 27, 2019. Also known as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

The word Dhanteras is the combination of two Sanskrit words, ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘Teras’ means the thirteenth day of the cycle of the moon. According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of ‘samudra manthan’. Hindus devotees worship Lord Kubera, who is also known as the God of wealth. It is believed that buying gold, silver, vessels and other such things on this auspicious day brings good luck.

On the auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi, it is customary to perform the Dhanteras Kuber Puja. It is also customary to celebrate the beginning of Diwali festival by sending Happy Dhanteras wishes and messages to friends and family. In this article, we have come up with a compilation of best Happy Dhanteras WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images and SMS quotes to send to your friends and family.

Check out Happy Dhanteras 2019 greetings here:

May the Goddess Lakshmi blesses your business to do well in spite of all odds like the enduring charms of gold and diamonds. Happy Dhanteras!

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras Puja Hindus follow the tradition of purchasing precious metals gold, platinum or silver, in the form of jewellery coins or utensils, for good luck. Happy Dhanteras.

May the Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity and happiness comes at your steps. Wishing you a very Happy and Shubh Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams and opportunities. Bring wealth and prosperity into your homes and into your lives.

This Dhanteras, may the God of Wealth knock on your door and greet you with blooming profits and prosperity.

Adorn our lives else trite – With sparklers that motley skies – As soaring spirits of powder wander – Let us thank the heavenly might in this festive season of lights.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times wealth on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

May bountiful fortune be bestowed upon on you and your family and may you receive divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi now and forever. Shubh Dhanteras!

May your business always flourish and you defeat all evils in life. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber always keep you in their list of blessed ones. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras greet you with wealth and peace. Let the light of Diwali keep all the problems away.

People clean their houses before Diwali celebrations as it is said that Goddess Lakshmi takes shelter in homes. These days, people also buy automobiles, refrigerators and many other items on Dhanteras. Thus, various brands come up with exciting discount offers on this day.