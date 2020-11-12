Dhanteras 2020: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festivity of Diwali and this year it is falling on November 13. Also known as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the word Dhanteras comes from Sanskrit, and is an amalgamation of two words ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘Teras’ means the thirteenth day of the cycle of the moon. According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of ‘Samudra Manthan’. Hindus devotees worship Lord Kubera, who is also known as the God of wealth. It is believed that buying gold, silver, vessels and other such things on this auspicious day brings good luck. Also Read - Green Crackers, Laser Lights: How Some States Plan to Celebrate Diwali This Year | Check List Here

On the auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi, people worship Lord Kubera and perform Kuber Puja. It is a common belief that buying gold, silver, and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family. It is also customary to celebrate the beginning of the Diwali festival by sending Happy Dhanteras wishes and messages to friends and family. Here we share some heartfelt wishes and messages for your loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras 2020 Wishes, Quotes, SMS for your loved ones:

-God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive Depends on how much your Heart can believe. May U be blessed beyond wat U expect.. Subh Dhanteras.

-On Dhanteras Festival, May Divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Bestow on you bountiful fortune. Happy Dhanteras Wishes.

-May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity Happiness comes at your steps Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras.

-May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright. Happy Dhanteras.

-Dhanteras gives 10 things in life

D Dhan

H Health

A Anand

N Nature

T Talent

E Enjoyment

R Romance

A Aitbar

S Saubhagya

H Honesty. Wish you & your family. Happy Dhanteras.

– Dear Goddess Lakshmi, Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on this Dhan Teras. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

– Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour and matchstick for a minute. However, my heartfelt wish can glow days forever. Happy Dhanteras my dear!

-Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras 2020!

-May this Dhanteras Celebration endow you.. with prosperity and opulence. Endless Happiness comes at your doorsteps. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2020!

-Aati He Diwali Se Ek Din Pahele

Karti He Paiso Ki Baarish

Kahete He Ham Isko Dhanteras

Ye To He Badi Suhani Badi Mast..

Happy Dhanteras 2020 to you and your family.

-Clean your homes, decorate with candles, make Rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come. Happy Dhanteras!!

-Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever.

Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

-May bountiful fortune be bestowed on you and family and may you receive divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi now and forever.

Shubh Dhanteras!

-May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

-May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

– May the Goddess Lakshmi blesses your business to do well in spite of all odds like the enduring charms of gold and diamonds. Happy Dhanteras!

-On the auspicious day of Dhanteras Puja Hindus follow the tradition of purchasing precious metals gold, platinum, or silver, in the form of jewellery coins or utensils, for good luck. Happy Dhanteras.

-Dear Goddess Lakshmi Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times wealth on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

-May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

-God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

-Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided. We wish you a Happy and Prosperous Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras.

On this auspicious day, people clean their houses before Diwali celebrations as it is said that Goddess Lakshmi takes shelter in homes. India.com wishes you a Happy Dhanteras!