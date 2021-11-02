Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of the festival of light, Diwali. This year, the festival is falling on November 2, 2021. The word Dhanteras comes from Sanskrit, and is an amalgamation of two words ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘Teras’ means the thirteenth day of the cycle of the moon. According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of ‘Samudra Manthan’. Hindus devotees worship Lord Kubera, who is also known as the God of wealth. It is believed that buying gold, silver, vessels and other such things on this auspicious day brings good luck.Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Stock Market Investment Tips From 1st To 7th November, Know Where To Invest In Market This Week | Watch Video To Find Out

On the auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi, people worship Lord Kubera and perform Kuber Puja. It is a common belief that buying gold, silver, and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family. It is also customary to celebrate the beginning of the Diwali festival by sending Happy Dhanteras wishes and messages to friends and family. Here we share some heartfelt wishes and messages for your loved ones.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times wealth on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

God’s blessing may come as a surprise. How much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. Happy Dhanteras!

Warm wishes from me and mine to you and yours on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May Lord Kuber shower you with wealth and prosperity for a beautiful life.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, I wish that may each and every day of your life be bright and blessed by Lord Dhanvantri. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to all.

May God bless you with wealth and success, a lot more than you hoped for. Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family!

May the divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi bestow upon you a bountiful fortune. Happy Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives. Happy Dhanteras.

May the festivities of Dhanteras be full of great enthusiasm and brightness for you. Warm wishes on Dhanteras.

May the festivities of Dhanteras shower you and your loved ones with the best of health and wealth. Warm greetings on Dhanteras to you.

On this auspicious day, people clean their houses before Diwali celebrations as it is said that Goddess Lakshmi takes shelter in homes. India.com wishes you a Happy Dhanteras!