Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 10 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Spreading love, joy and washing each other health, wealth and prosperity, here some lovely greetings to share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

The festivities have officially begun! Dhanteras, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar month of Ashwin. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festive season and is considered to be a very auspicious day to buy new things, especially gold, silver, and utensils.

Dhanteras is celebrated in different parts of India with slight variations in the rituals and traditions. In North India, for example, people typically worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi together. In South India, on the other hand, people typically worship Yama, the god of death, on this day.

TOP 10 HAPPY DHANTERAS GREETINGS, WHATSAPP MESSAGES, QUOTES

Happy Dhanteras! May the goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on you and your family.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Dhanteras! May the light of Dhanteras guide you to new heights of success and happiness. May your life shine with the glow of gold and your dreams glitter with silver. Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras! Sending you warm wishes on Dhanteras. May your life be filled with wealth, health, and happiness. Dhanteras is not just about wealth; it’s about the wealth of love and togetherness in our family. Happy Dhanteras Shubh Dhanteras! May the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with prosperity and good health. Dhanteras is a day to celebrate the gift of life and the power of faith. May the blessings of Dhanteras be with you and your loved ones always. May the goddess Lakshmi shower her choicest blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day of Dhanteras. May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bestow upon you endless wealth and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

Wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras!

