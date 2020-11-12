Diwali 2020: The festival of light, happiness and prosperity is here. This day marks the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious day, people decorate their homes with lamps, diyas, candles, flowers and a few burst crackers. This day is one of the biggest festivals of India and is cheerfully celebrated in the country and other parts of the world. Deepavali or Diwali is a five-day festival, which begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaidooj. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. Also Read - Happy Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, SMS, Greetings For Your Loved Ones

Diwali has a great significance as the day marks the victory of light over dark, and good over evil. The day is celebrated in honour of Lord Rama (the incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the human form) who returned to his kingdom, Ayodhya after an exile of 14 long years followed by his coronation. The auspicious occasion coincides with the darkest night (the only time Amavasya is considered auspicious) of the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika in Bikram Sambat calendar. Apart from Lakshmi Pooja, wishing and greeting on Diwali also forms an integral part of the celebrations as it also marks the beginning of Hindu New Year.

-This Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear

Our health, our family, our friends and

to the grace of God which never ends. Happy Diwali!

-May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these light up our life with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.

-Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

-With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.

-Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspective and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

-Happiness is in the air because it is the ambience of Diwali, which is everywhere. Shower love, care, and joy on everyone you meet. Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

-May the beauty of Deepavali season

Fill your home with happiness,

And may the coming year,

Provide you with all that brings you joy!

-Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!

-This Diwali, may Goddess Lakshmi remove all the negativities from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and bounty.

– May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life,

May the colours of rangoli usher in happiness,

May the delicious Diwali desserts add sweetness to your life,

And may Goddess Lakshmi shower you with all that you have wished for.

-May Maa Lakshmi shower you with her choicest blessings and may you get rid of all your sorrows and agony this Diwali.

– Diwali is the day to light the diyas, Ignite the rockets and burst crackers, But it’s also the time to be safe, From the fireworks and all the sparklers. Happy Diwali 2020.

– Another year will be over, another year will come. I hope and pray that the lights of Diwali illuminate the new chapter of your life. Happy Diwali 2020.

– Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!

Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!

Wish U And Your Family A Sparkling Diwali!

Wishing Laughter And Fun To Cheer Your Days,

This Festive Season Of Diwali And Always. Happy Diwali!

It’s the occasion to throng the temples,

pray to the gods and give them offerings,

it’s an opportunity to entreat the deities,

to bless us all and rid us of sufferings.

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha shower their choicest blessings, on you and your family. May your life get fulfilled with prosperity, success, wisdom and wealth. Wishing you a Happy Diwali!

-Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.

– Warmth of Joy, Glow of Happiness, Sparkle of Happiness, Light of Good Fortunes, Rangoli of Love And Affection, May You Be Blessed with all these & More. Happy Diwali 2020!

Wish you a very Happy Diwali 2020!