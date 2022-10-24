Diwali 2022: The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.On this auspicious day, people lit up lamps and Diyas, worship various Gods and Goddesses, wear new clothes, and have sweets. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24th 2022. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Live Updates: People Across India Immerse In The Festival Of Lights

To celebrate this auspicious day, here are some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages to share with your friends and family

Happy Diwali 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones