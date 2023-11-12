Home

Happy Diwali 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS And WhatsApp, Facebook Status For Maa Lakshmi’s Festival

Diwali 2023 Wishes: People will celebrate the festivals of lights on November 12 this year. Wish your family and friends with these heartwarming greetings.

Happy Diwali 2023: Diwali, the festival of lights, honours the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. According to the Hindu calendar, Hindus celebrate Diwali on the Amavasya (new moon night) of the Kartika month. Lord Rama, Sita, and Lord Lakshmana return to Ayodhya following their defeat of the demon Ravana on Deepawali. On this day, Hindus decorate their houses with clay lamps, cook delicious meals, do Laxmi Puja, worship the gods, and exchange gifts and candies with their loved ones.

You may use WhatsApp and Facebook to send greetings, messages, wishes, quotes, and SMS to your loved ones if you’re celebrating Diwali. Check our collection of thoughtfully selected wishes and Facebook and WhatsApp status updates by scrolling through.

Happy Diwali 2023 BEST Wishes And Messages For Your Loved Ones

I hope you have endless enjoyment at the ‘Festival of Lights.’ I wish you and your loved ones a Happy Diwali. Happy Diwali! As candles light up, darkness fades and a symphony of colors fills the air. Diwali is a celebration of happiness, love, light, and family. I hope that whatever you want comes into your life on this fortunate day. I hope that this Deepavali brings you serenity, wealth, and good fortune, bestowed by Lakshmi and Ganesh. I send you my warmest regards on this auspicious day. I pray that on this Diwali, the darkness of ignorance, cruelty, dogmatism, and greed be banished by the light of diyas. May you have a happier life with the colours of the diyas’ light. Happy Diwali. On this day of Diwali, may the Almighty bestow upon you his greatest blessings, health, and prosperity. I wish you and your loved ones a happy Deepawali. To you and your family, on this auspicious day of Deepawali, I hope you have a prosperous and meaningful future. To you and your loved ones, a happy Diwali! Allow every diya you light to illuminate your spirit and put a smile on your face – Shubh Deepawali I wish you and your family a joyous and prosperous Diwali. May the Gods and Goddesses bless you abundantly and illuminate your way to a happy life ahead.

