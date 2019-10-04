Durga Ashtami will be celebrated this Sunday, October 6, 2019. Durga Ashtami is also known as Durgotsava marks the victory of Maa Durga over evil. According to the Hindu mythological story, Goddess Durga defeated evil demon Mahishasura and since then this festival is celebrated in India. Durga Puja is celebrated from the sixth day till the tenth day of Navratri. It is one of the biggest celebrated religious festivals in the country.

Ahead of Durga Ashtami, we have shared messages, quotes and shayaris which you send to your loved ones. We just hope you celebrate and strengthen the bond of love with the almighty. Wish you’ll a very Happy Durga Puja!

On the day of Durga Puja, people celebrate the festival and feast. But this occasion is much more than this. It is about the triumph of good over all the wrong things. Goddess Durga is the almighty savior for all her devotees. Celebrating this festival helps in socializing and reunions after a long span of time. Kolkata is one of the best places to visit during Durga Puja as one would notice a unique blend of traditional culture, customs and modern values. Devotees fast for those ten days and worship nine forms of Durga. While the last four days including – Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami are celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm. Goddess Durga rides the lion and has ten arms.