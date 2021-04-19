Best Happy Ashtami Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Quotes, Prayers: The eighth day of Chaitra Navratri 2021 is popularly known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami and is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. This year, Durga Ashtami is celebrated on April 20, 2021. On this day, Sandhi puja is done at a point of time when Ashtami tithi ends and Navmi tithi starts. This puja has a special significance during the festival of Navratri. It is very important for those who have fasted throughout Navratri. On the day of Ashtami, before breaking the fast, nine girls below the age of ten are worshipped and are fed sumptuously and, amongst other things, presented with new clothes. People also wish each other on this day and pray for their loved ones well being and prosperity. Also Read - Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2021: When to End Fast, Timing For Kanya Pujan, Significance - All You Need to Know

Here are some of the best Happy Durga Ashtami messages and greetings to share with your friends, family:

Quote Reads: May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life With joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: Good wishes for a joyous Durga Ashtami, with plenty of peace and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: This festival brings a lot of colour in our lives. May bright colours dominate in your life. Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life With Countless Blessings Of Happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Quote Reads: Lakshmi donates the internal or divine wealth of virtues or divine qualities. Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: Ma Durga is a Mother of the Universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of a female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: May GOD DURGA give prosperity to you and to your family. May her blessings be always with you. JAI MAATA DI. Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings- fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Durga Ashtami

Quote Reads: Maa Durga Means she who is incomprehensible to reach. Happy Durga Ashtami

