Durga Puja 2022: The Five-day festival of Durga Puja is extensively celebrated across India especially in states such as West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar. This auspicious festival is an integral part of Hindu community and is one of biggest festivals of West Bengal. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from 1st October to 5th October 2022. It is a 10-day long celebration but Durga Puja is celebrated on the sixth day. The five days are followed by Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami. Durga Puja is a time when people gather, dress up, and pray to Goddess Durga for her blessings. This is a festival of joy and happiness, and it serves as a reminder that good always wins over evil.

People also wish each other on this day and pray for their loved ones well being and prosperity. Here are some of the best Happy Durga Puja messages and greetings to share with your friends, family:

DURGA PUJA 2022: WISHES, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, SMS, WHATSAPP STATUS

1. May you find success and glory in each and every endeavor of our life. Lots of blessings and goodness to you on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

2. Durga Puja is a reminder that we must always stand for the right and that is the best way to celebrate this auspicious day. Best wishes on Durga Puja.

3. Here’s wishing the Mother Goddess blesses you and your family with happiness, good health and success. Happy Durga Puja!

4. Let us make the celebrations of Durga Puja full of cheers and joys. Let us come together to welcome Maa Durga into our lives. Warm wishes on Durga Puja.”

5. Happy Durga Puja. May the colorful festival bring joy and happiness in everyone’s life.

6. Jai Durga Maa!!! May you empower us with strength to fight the evil in us and become a better person…. Happy Durga Puja to all.”

7. May the Goddess protect you and your family from evil. Wishing you a colorful Durga puja.

8. Sending my best wishes on Durga Puja to the most wonderful family and seeking blessings of Mata for your prosperous and successful future…. Wishing Happy Durga Puja to you