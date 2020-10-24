Dussehra is a significant Hindu festival that marks the end of Navratri and goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Ravana. Every year, Dusshera falls on the 10th day of Navratri and we munch on various sweets on this day. Dussehra is observed exactly 21 days before another huge Hindu festival which is Diwali.

Dussehra is celebrated in almost every part of India differently and even the delicacies prepared on the occasion are not alike. Here, we will tell you about 5 important and delectable food items that you should eat on Dussehra as they are popularly known to bring good luck. Also Read - Kullu Dussehra 2020: No Folk Dance, New Rules for Rath Yatra Issued Fearing Another COVID Outbreak

Jalebi And Fafda

Jalebi and Fafda are Gujarat’s special foods. It is said that eating these delicacies together on Dussehra is auspicious. As per the old-tales, Lord Rama’s one of the favourite sweets was Shashkuli which is also known as Jalebi and he celebrated his victory over Ravana by having Jalebi. Additionally, Fafda is paired with Jalebi as Hindus believe that you should end your fast by consuming something prepared using gram flour. Also Read - Navratri 2020: When is Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami and Dussehra? Know About Dates, Puja, Vidhi Here

Paan

Eating Paan on Dussehra is considered lucky especially in UP and Bihar. It is believed that Kumbhakana and Meghnath ate betel leaf on this day to celebrate the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. Paan is also offered to Lord Hanuman. Also Read - No Festive Events in Containment Zones, Spatial Boundaries, Crowd Regualtion Must: Home Ministry Issues SOP Ahead of Dussehra, Diwali

Rasgulla

Rasgulla is a must-have on Dussehra. This delicacy is popular in West Bengal and is considered a good-luck bringing sweet. On the day of Dussehra, you must enjoy this Indian sweet.

Curd

Having curd with sugar before beginning anything new is an age-old Indian tradition. It is believed to bring good luck. On Vijayadashmi, the curd is offered to Maa Durga. In Orissa, devotees offer cooked rice with curd to the goddess before Ravana Dehan.

Sweet Dosa

In South India, especially in Karnataka, sweet Dosa is offered as Prasadam on Dussehra and Saraswati Puja. It is prepared using coconut, rice flour, jaggery, and wheat flour. Eating it on Vijayadashmi is considered auspicious. It is also good for those who wish to lose weight and always keep a check on their calorie count.