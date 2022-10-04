Dussehra 2022: Dussehra also called Vijayadashmi, is an auspicious Hindu festival. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over the ten headed demon Ravan, who abducted Lord Ram’s wife Sita. Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin which usually corresponds to September or October in the popular Gregorian calendar. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.Also Read - Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2022: Check Time And Place In Delhi, Lucknow And Other Cities

The word ‘Dussehra’ signifies the meaning of the festival itself. The word is formed from two words- Dus and Ahara. Another meaning comes from the mythology of the festival where ‘Dus’ symbolizes the ten heads of Ravana or bad evil and ‘hara’ means to defeat or removal. In northern states, Dussehra is celebrated in the honour of Lord Rama who was an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Dussehra is also celebrated as Vijayadashami and also signifies the killing of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga on the tenth day of Navratri. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, Here some messages, quotes, images, Whatsapp Status, pictures to share with your loved ones. Also Read - Kullu Dussehra 2022: From Dates, Legends To Celebrations | Here Is Why You Cannot Afford To Miss This Unique Festival

Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, SMS And Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

1.The day to celebrate the victory of good over evil is here…. Let us take inspiration from this day and always do the right thing in life…. Happy Dussehra to you. Also Read - Dubai Hindu Temple All Set For Grand Opening, Public Entry From Tomorrow; Prayer Timings And Other Details Here

2. May your troubles burst away like fireworks and your happiness be multiple ten times.

3. When in Satya Yuga, Ram killed a great demon and king of Lanka, Ravana. Let’s celebrate together and believe in the blessings of God for good.

4. Sending my warm wishes for a happy Dussehra! May the day bring you good fortune and success today and forever.

5. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga help you achieve success in whatever you do… Happy Vijayadashami.



6. Celebrate the triumph of the force of good over the force of evil. Let us celebrate an auspicious day to begin a new chapter in our lives. Happy Dussehra!



7. Truth always leads to victory. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

8. On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray to God to always bless you with the strength and courage to fight against the wrong and stand for the right…. Happy Vijaya Dashami

9. May the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.

10. May Lord Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra!