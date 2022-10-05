Dussehra 2022, also known as Vijayadashmi is falling this year on October 5, Wednesday. The entire nation will be celebrating the Hindu festival with fervour and enthusiasm as the day marks the victory of good over evil, i.e. Lord Ram’s win over Ravana. It’s also said the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur. Dussehra festival also marks the beginning of preparation for Diwali festival. It is considered to be an auspicious day to begin anything new and meaningful and people in the north enjoy watching Ramlila, which is a summary of Ramayan and ends with the burning of Ravana effigy with fireworks. However, people in south India celebrate Vijaya Dashami by visiting temples and worshipping goddess Durga peacefully.Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Entry Restricted in THESE Routes. Deets Here

Quote Reads:

Ram is your soul. Sita is your heart. Ravan is your mind that steals your heart from your soul. Lakshman is your consciousness, always with you and act on your behalf. Hanuman is your intuition and courage that helps retrieve your heart to re-animate your soul

Happy Vijayadashmi!

Quote Reads:

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jay Shree Ram.

Happy Dusshera!

Quote Reads:

May Truth always wins and good triumph over evil. May Lord always bless you with wisdom.

Happy Vijaydashmi!

Quote Reads:

May this Dusshera all worries, problems and obstacles in the path of success gets burned with the effigy of Ravana.

Have a happy and blessed Dusshera!

Quote Reads:

May your life takes a new turn this Dussehra. Let only positive and happy thoughts surround you and all negative and brooding ones burn along with the effigy of Ravana.

Quote Reads:

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over evil,

A time when the world sees an example of the power of good.

Let us continue the same “true” spirit.

Happy Dussehra!!

Quote Reads:

May Lord Rama always…

keep showering his blessings upon you….

May your life be prosperous and..

trouble-free throughout.

Happy Dussehra!

Quote Reads:

Everyday Sun Rise to give us

A message that darkness

Will not always stay forever.

It will be beaten by Light.

Let us follow the same natural Rule

And enjoy the festival of ‘Good defeats Evil’.

Wish you a very Happy Dusshera!

Quote Reads:

With the Flame of the Candlelight

Your life gets filled with happiness,

As the mountain become higher

You are able to move without any shy,

As the sun shines in the Morning

The Flory fills your years with fragrance,

Darkness is very far

As you gets closer to the Light.

We wish the same for you on this Day!

Happy Vijaya Dashami!