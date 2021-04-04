Easter Sunday 2021 is here and it is the holy day when Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead. Easter is also known as Pasch, Resurrection Sunday or Easter Sunday is the holy day of obligation. This year, Easter is on April 4, 2021. Jesus’ resurrection marks the triumph of good over evil and it is also believed that the tomb of Christ was empty and Easter eggs symbolise the same. It is believed that Jesus Christ rose from the death bed on this day and his resurrection symbolizes that death is not the end of everything but life could win over death. Also Read - Restrictions on Number of People Visiting Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on Easter

Easter celebrations generally begin at midnight with Christians lighting candles inside churches to mark the day. Churches and houses are decorated with flowers portraying new life. Easter eggs are popular among children. Painting and hunting for Easter eggs are popular activities on Easter among kids. Easter egg is also known as Egg Sunday. The egg symbolizes new life and when Christ had risen from the dead, people associated it with eggs. Even Easter Bunny plays a vital role in celebrating Easter as rabbits have been associated with springtime. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Highest New COVID Cases Ever; Lockdown-like Restrictions Return in State | Key Points

Best wishes, messages, greetings to send this Easter to your loved ones:

Quote Reads: Let every man and woman count himself immortal. Let him catch the revelation of Jesus in his resurrection. Let him say not merely, “Christ is risen,” but “I shall rise.”

Quote Reads: The Lord came to earth with a life to give, so each one of us may continue to live. Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: The spirit of easter is all about Hope, Love and Joyfull living. Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: Easter is a promise God renews to us in each spring. May the promise of Easter fill your heart with peace and joy! Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Easter, and May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Wish you a Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: Easter brings Fun, Easter brings Happiness, Easter brings God Endless Blessings, Easter brings fresh love… Happy Easter to You with all best wishes!

Quote Reads: The cross of Christ shows us that God’s love is of deepest descent… universal distribution and of eternal duration

Quote Reads: Gratitude to God. For His supreme sacrifice. Hope this Easter brings great feelings of recovery and joy.

Quote Reads: Happy Easter. As you celebrate Easter, may you Remember God’s perfect love for all mankind, And may that love fill you With hope for all the days to come.

Quote Reads: May your Easter day be fun, memorable and happy! May you find lots of Easter eggs and enjoy the Easter egg hunt.

Quote Reads: Easter brings fun, Easter brings Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!

Quote Reads: It’s not just about the Easter egg or bunnies, It’s the hope that this season enfolds in everyone’s homes. May God’s blessing come overflowing. Happy Easter

Quote Reads: Wishing you the kind of Easter That touches your heart like a prayer and blesses Your life with the gift of amazing grace. Best wishes for a joyous Easter

Quote Reads: Celebrate his resurrection with Complete cheer, For He came back To life to ease our fear. That’s the promise of Easter. Have a Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: Easter teaches you to appreciate and welcome new beginnings. May this Easter fill your heart with new hope!

Quote Reads: The happy days have come, It is springtime, Let’s go out, And have some fun Wish you a very happy Easter!

The week before Easter is known as the Holy Week and Easter is the end of lent and the last day of Easter Triduum – which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Christians believe that Easter is a holy week and beginning of new season.