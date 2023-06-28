Home

Happy Eid ul-Adha 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers to Share With Your Loved Ones

Eid ul-Adha 2023: On the special occasion of Bakrid, we have curated a list of quotes, wallpapers, wishes, images, SMS for you to share with your near and dear ones.

Eid ul-Adha 2023: Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is a significant religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide. This year, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, which falls on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. According to Christian and Jewish texts.

Eid al-Adha lasts for three days and honours the willingness of the Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his elder son Ismail to God, according to Christian and Jewish texts. Allah, pleased with Abraham’s submissive nature, intervened and offered a bakr or a bakra – ram – which was sacrificed instead of his son Ismail. In honour of the divine incident, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for three days. Muslims across the world celebrate the day by sacrificing a goat and dividing the flesh among relatives and friends. They keep one-third of it and distribute the rest to the poor and the needy. Sacrificing of the animal is done between dawn to dusk and that is the only timing to be followed for Bakra Id.

On the special occasion of Eid-al-Adha, greet your family with these amazing messages and quotes and make them feel special.

This is the day of sacrifices and expressing love for Allah. May Allah bless you with the best always. May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid al-Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family! Hope that you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid-ul-Adha. Wishing you and your loved ones a blissful Eid-ul-Adha. May Allah give you the strength to be always willing to sacrifice. Stay happy always. On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices. Eid Mubarak to you. Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the love of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha. My dearest wife, I wish you a blessed Eid al-Adha. May all your good deeds be accepted by Allah. Happy Bakrid to you my love. May the sacrifice of Eid remind you of the importance of giving and compassion. Eid Mubarak! On this day of Eid, I pray that you are surrounded by love, laughter, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

