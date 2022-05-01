Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: As Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, draws to a close, Muslims around the world prepare to commemorate the momentous event of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The end of Ramadan’s Roza is marked by Eid-Ul-Fitr, which is observed for one whole month during Ramadan. This year’s festival will begin on the evening of May 2 and end on the evening of May 3 in India. In the Islamic calendar, the exact dates of the month-long fast are determined by the phases of the Moon.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Shawwal Crescent Likely to be Sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE Today

If you and your dear ones are celebrating the occasion, here are some best Eid Mubarak wishes, and greetings to send them via WhatsApp and Facebook. Also Read - Eid Ul-Fitr 2022: When is the Moon Sighting in India? Check Date, Timings Here

Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE To Celebrate Eid On May 2

May Allah’s almighty blessings flood your life with joy and opens all doors to success now and forever. Happy Eid Mubarak!

I wish you and your family a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah’s blessings be upon you now and for the rest of your life. Happy Eid Mubarak!

Here is wishing that the blessing of Allah may light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness, success, and peace.

There’s no greater blessing than that of Allah. There’s no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May Allah’s blessings be with you today, tomorrow, and always. Eid Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes. May your life become a garden of heaven! Eid Mubarak to you and your lovely family!

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Fitr and forever.

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always. Eid Mubarak to You!

May the auspicious occasion of Eid bless u with peace and bring joy to your heart & home. Eid Mubarak

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 to all our readers!