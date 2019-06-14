Father’s Day 2019 will be celebrated all over the world on Sunday, June 16. This day marks the celebration of fatherhood, parenthood and the contribution and sacrifices fathers make for his children. Fathers are often known as our first inspiration, our own superhero without a cape and Father’s Day gives us the perfect occasion to celebrate and honour the sacrifices that he has made for our betterment. From being the strict father who disciplined us and instilled us with values for lives, to the sweetheart who would listen to our silliest problems with utmost attention, daddies have a special place in our lives and are often the unsung heroes.

Father’s Day dates back to middle ages brought by the Spanish and Portuguese to Latin America, where March 19 is often still used for it, the Europe and US observance of Father’s Day began only in the 20th century, which is the third Sunday of June. Father’s Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March, April and June. The first observance of Father’s Day was held on June 19, 1910 at the YMCA in Spokane, Washington. The idea to celebrate Father’s Day was initiated by Ms Sonora Dodd. Sonara’s father the civil war veteran William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised his six children. After hearing a Mother’s Day Sermon in 1909, Dodd thought that there should also be a corresponding day to honour fathers.

On this special day, the simplest way to make your dad feel loved is by forwarding Happy Father’s Day messages.

Take a look at best wishes, greetings, quotes you can send to your father:

Quote Reads: Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. We love you, Dad!

Quote Reads: Thanks for becoming a kid, a friend, and a parent at times when I needed the perfect person beside me! You are the best man I have known!

Quote Reads: I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad!

Quote Reads: The older I get, the more I realize how many sacrifices you made to make my life better! I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you daddy.

Quote Reads: Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!

Quote Reads: Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model. Thank you for everything you have done for our family. We love you with all our hearts.

Quote Reads: Dad. You have given me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day!

Quote Reads: The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father’s Day!

We at India.com wish all fathers in the world a ‘Happy Father’s Day’.