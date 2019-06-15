Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16, 2019 to rejoice the journey of fatherhood and celebrate the special bond between children and their father in various parts of the world. Many countries celebrate it on the third Sunday of June, though it is also celebrated widely on other days by many other countries. Father’s Day has great significance and history. Like Mother’s Day, we should also celebrate a day for all the dads.

It is believed that the day was started by an American woman who was raised by a widower. Sonora Smart Dodd was born in Sebastian County, Arkansas in 1982, and her mother died when she was only 16. It was Dodd’s father, William Smart, who raised her and five brothers after their mother died.

Fathers are often known as our first inspiration, our own superhero without a cape and Father’s Day gives us the perfect occasion to celebrate and honour the sacrifices that he has made for our betterment.

How to Celebrate Father’s Day:

This father’s day what better celebration you can get into when there is an ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Apart from this, you can spend some quality time and can have lunch/dinner together.

History of Father’s Day:

While Father’s Day celebration in Europe dates back to the middle ages and is observed on March 19, the US observance of Father’s Day began only in the 20th century. The observance of Father’s Day began in the United States to celebrate male parenting and was complementary to the Mother’s Day celebration. Father’s Day celebration spread around the world on the United States Date but it took a lot of time for this day to be as important as Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May. In fact, the first attempt to celebrate father’s day were actually turned down by the majority of people and it took a few years for the trend to catch on and spread.

Significance of Father’s Day:

Mother’s are known as the birth givers who care for our health and nurture us from a young age; fathers are the support system who were not really appreciated for an extended period. The commemoration of Father’s Day celebrated the unsung heroes who have always been there are a pillar of confidence and give us a shoulder to cry on at the time of need. This day marks the celebration of the idols in our life who have played a huge role in disciplining us and giving us ethics and guidance at every point possible.