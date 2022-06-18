Happy Father's Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status, Images and Facebook Quotes You Can Send to Your Dad

Happy Father’s Day 2022: Every year, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June to acknowledge the many roles a father plays in a child’s life. He is a friend, guide, and real-life superhero who always got our back, no matter what! This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 19 (Sunday). This day is observed to rejoice in the journey of fatherhood and celebrate the special bond between children and their fathers in various parts of the world. Fathers are an integral part of our family. They not only fulfil our needs but also pamper us in the best ways possible. It is the best time to give your dad a token of love and gratitude.Also Read - Film Recommendations For Fathers Day: Best Father Characters Played in Hindi Cinema | Watch Video

Fathers are often known as our first inspiration, our own superhero without a cape, and Father's Day gives us the perfect occasion to celebrate and honour the sacrifices that he has made for our betterment. Father's Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March, April, and June.

The first observance of Father's Day was held on June 19, 1910, at the YMCA in Spokane, Washington. The idea to celebrate Father's Day was initiated by Sonora Dodd. Sonora's father the civil war veteran William Jackson Smart was a single parent who raised his six children. After hearing a Mother's Day Sermon in 1909, Dodd thought that there should also be a corresponding day to honour fathers.

On this special day, the simplest way to make your dad feel loved is by sending him the best messages, and quotes that will make him feel special.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through, and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!

Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed. Everything you’ve taught me has stuck with me and I’m lucky to have a dad like you. Happy Father’s Day!

I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad! Happy Father’s Day!

The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father’s Day!

Dad growing up I know there were times that I was a pain, and now that I have children, I find that I am a pain to them, but the wisdom and the knowledge you gave me make me appreciate the pain in a very happy way! Thanks, Dad.

A Father like you is a gift from God. I give thanks for the blessing of you Dad! Happy Father’s Day!

On Father’s Day, we hope you feel honoured for all your years of leading our family. And every day, we hope you feel how loved you are. Happy Father’s Day!

No matter how small you were, when Dad said, “I love you,” you’d feel bigger than the sky.

A dad has arms to lift high, a heart to love, shoulders to support, a smile to reassure, a hand of blessing to send you out into the world, and a warm embrace to welcome you back home. Happy Father’s Day!

Dad hugs are strong hugs that can say so many things, like “I’ve got you. I’m always right here. And I’ll always love you.

Happy Father’s Day!