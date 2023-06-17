Home

Happy Father's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Dearest Dad



Happy Father's Day 2023: To help express your love for your dad, we've curated a collection of wishes and quotes that convey a special appreciation.



Father’s Day 2023: Fathers play a huge role in our lives. From being our care-takers to serving as our role models, they are immensely special. To pay a special regard and respect to them, there is a day on them widely pronounced as Father’s Day. This day is commemorated to recognize sacrifices fathers make for their children. A father is the pillar of strength for his children and protects them from any threat.

Father’s Day is celebrated in many parts of the world at different times of the year, but mostly in March, May, and June. In India, Father’s Day will be celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, June 08, 2023. Father’s Day is celebrated with huge affection in India. However, Children on this day acknowledge their father’s efforts and contribution to the family. To make their dad feel special, they shower them with gifts, heartwarming cards, outings, and dinner. Moreover, not just physically but digitally too one can express love and regard to their father through quotes, messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and other sites. So, below are some quotes, messages, wishes you can share this Father’s Day.



Happy Father’s Day to the man who put the fear into all my dates and still treats me like a princess! Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. You are the best man I know. Happy Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to the man who wore my extra tiara at my tea parties and still treats me like a princess. To the world’s greatest dad, Happy Father’s Day! Your strength, wisdom, and love have shaped me into who I am today. I’m forever grateful. “A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he meant to be.” – Frank A. Clark “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” – Jim Valvano “That was when the world wasn’t so big and I could see everywhere. It was when my father was a hero and not a human.” ― Markus Zusak, I Am the Messenger Happy Father’s Day to the most wonderful dad in the universe. You’re such a great role model. Thank you for everything, I love you. You’ve been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father’s Day from your daughter. Today is your day. A day to celebrate and let you know how much you are appreciated and loved by Dad.

