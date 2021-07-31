Happy Friendship Day 2021 Messages, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Greetings: International Friendship Day is on July 31, 2021, i.e. first Sunday of August and we have curated a list of messages, greetings, cards, SMS to send to your close friends to celebrate the bond on this auspicious day. Friendship Day is celebrated to cherish the spirit of friendship, every year. Life would be so boring if we didn’t have any friends that we can talk to or go out with or just spend time with. They are your family and it’s the time to let them know their importance in your life.Also Read - International Friendship Day 2021: Know Date, History, Importance, Significance, How to Celebrate
Some people find it difficult to express their feelings and thus, we have some emotional and heartfelt messages, quotes, SMS on friendship by popular authors that can surely help you.
Take a look at the Friendship Day Quotes, Greeting Cards, Messages
Dear friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled my life with utter joy and happiness! Happy Friendship Day to you!
Happy Friendship Day! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship lasts forever!
Let us celebrate the beautiful friendship that we share to make it a perfect Friendship Day, the day that gives us another reason to spend more time together.
Nobody is lucky as me to have a friend like you who is giving, caring, and loving. Happy Friendship Day-old friend
A friend is someone who understands your past believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are.
Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.
The love that comes from friendship is the underlying fact of a happy life.
Happy Friendships Day!