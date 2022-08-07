Friendship Day 2022: Friends are the people with whom we share our best and worst times with. Friends may not be with us at our best, but they must not ignore us when we are at our low. Every year, Friendship Day is observed around the world to commemorate such beautiful bonds between friends.Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: Messages, WhatsApp Status, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs, SMS to Send Best Friends

Every year on the first Sunday of August, India observes Friendship Day. The day is dedicated to friends and the wonderful bonds that is special to each and every individual. Friendship Day is commonly observed by tying a friendship band around each other's wrists. It is interpreted as a lifetime commitment to be each other or in short termed best friends forever. This year, friendships day falls on August 7, 2022. However, the United Nations labelled July 30 as International Friendship Day. But in India, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

To make it more special and memorable, here few greetings, messages, quotes etc that you can send to your buddies without any hassle.

Check out these messages and wishes to send to your friends that captures the essence of friendship:

“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” – William Shakespeare

“The love that comes from friendship is the underlying facet of a happy life.” – Chelsea Handler

“Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare – and precious as a pearl.” – Tahar Ben Jelloun

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.” – Shania Twain

“Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.” – Henry David Thoreau

Wishing you and your buddies a very Happy Friendship Day!