Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes: Every year India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This year India will commemorates the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who is popularly remarked as “The father of our Nation.” Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi also know as Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar and was a lawyer by Profession. He rose to prominence after he fought for the rights of Africans and Indians in Africa over 21 years in South Africa. His idea of choosing Non-violence as a road to fight against Britishers made the world drop their weapons. This created history and he was fondly remembered by the world as ‘Gandhi ji’ or ‘Bapu’.Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti Quiz 2022: How Well Do You Know Mahatma Gandhi? Let’s Test That

October 2 is marked as Gandhi Ji’s birth anniversary and is celebrated as a National Holiday all over India. It is also called as an International Day of Non-Violence, declared by the United Nations General Assembly. To celebrate this day, here are some famous quotes by the man himself, wishes, images and messages that you can share with your friends and family. Read on! Also Read - Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised Outside Temple in New York, Second Attack In Two Weeks

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp Status, Messages

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” Also Read - Where Was Mahatma Gandhi on 15th August 1947?

“To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.”

“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

“A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.”

“There is a higher court than courts of justice and that is the court of conscience. It supercedes all other courts.”

Let’s honour the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way. Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Being friendly with one’s friends is easy. But to be friends with the one who regards himself as your enemy is the true religion. The others are a mere business. Good wishes on the birth anniversary of the great leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

Non-violence is not an attire to be put on and off at will. It resides in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being. Wishing you a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti.