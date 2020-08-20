Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi that celebrates the birthday of the elephant-God Lord Ganesha will be on August 22, Saturday. The Ganpati Festival celebrations will continue for ten days till September 1, 2020. Ganesh Chaturthi is also called as Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi and is one of the most important Indian festivals that unites people together. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shubh Muhurat, Date, Time, And Traditional Significance
People enjoy sending Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, messages, GIFs and pictures to friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are also marked by bringing a clay idol of Lord Ganesha to our home and worshipping the almighty with special aartis, bhajans and mantras. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The Right Way to Place Ganesha Idol as Per Vastu Shastra
Every year, Ganpati Idol is decorated and kept in big pandals or at home where people cook special meals and conduct Ganpati Puja for our beloved Bappa. However, this year, celebrations will be different all across India due to the threat of coronavirus. Celebratory meals with extended families might not happen. Therefore, we have shared a list of Ganesh Chaturthi messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes to wish your loved ones who are away from you. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in Mumbai: Visarjan Rath Launched Amid COVID-19 to Help Senior Citizens
Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah!
Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.
Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.
Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
May the Lord, whose brilliance resembles a billion suns, bless you with lots of good luck and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!
May Ganpati remove all your troubles and bless you with a delightful time ahead. I wish a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to your family
As we bring Bal-Ganesha to our homes, may he bless us all with a new and bright beginning. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
This Ganesh Chaturthi lets spread love and harmony amongst each other and Pray for a life full of wisdom and good fortune. Jai Shri Siddhi Vinayaka!
May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
May the divine protector – Lord Ganesha brings happiness in your family. Jai Ganesha!
May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!