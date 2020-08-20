Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi that celebrates the birthday of the elephant-God Lord Ganesha will be on August 22, Saturday. The Ganpati Festival celebrations will continue for ten days till September 1, 2020. Ganesh Chaturthi is also called as Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi and is one of the most important Indian festivals that unites people together. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shubh Muhurat, Date, Time, And Traditional Significance

People enjoy sending Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, messages, GIFs and pictures to friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are also marked by bringing a clay idol of Lord Ganesha to our home and worshipping the almighty with special aartis, bhajans and mantras. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The Right Way to Place Ganesha Idol as Per Vastu Shastra

Every year, Ganpati Idol is decorated and kept in big pandals or at home where people cook special meals and conduct Ganpati Puja for our beloved Bappa. However, this year, celebrations will be different all across India due to the threat of coronavirus. Celebratory meals with extended families might not happen. Therefore, we have shared a list of Ganesh Chaturthi messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes to wish your loved ones who are away from you. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in Mumbai: Visarjan Rath Launched Amid COVID-19 to Help Senior Citizens

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!