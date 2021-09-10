Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha will be celebrated across India from today. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi, an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated for 11 days every year. This is usually celebrated in the Bhadra month as per the Hindu Calendar. Some states even declare this day as a public holiday. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases yet again, it may not be possible to meet your near and dear ones and celebrate this festival with them. This year, you can send them greetings via messages, or social media platforms.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Celebrations Begin Across India Amid COVID Restrictions

We have collated best wishes, greetings, quotes that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Horoscope, Lucky Colour And How Will Ganpati Impact Your Zodiac Sign

May Ganesha always stay as your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganapati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the destroyer of evil grace you with peace and love;

And blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

And blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and the best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganapati visits your home and fills it with happiness, prosperity, and peace.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite,

Life as long as his trunk,

Trouble as small as his mouse,

Moments as sweet as modaks.

Sending your wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Life as long as his trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Sending your wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May he bless you with happiness and prosperity.

Here’s wishing you Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat for Ganpati Sthapna, Puja Vidhi and Mantras