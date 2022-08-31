Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrated in the honour of the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. This year the festivities will start on August 31st, 2022. Ganeshotsav is a ten-day celebration and the last day is marked as Ganesh Visarjan Day. The reverence of Ganpati Bappa is highlighted by the recitation of classic Hindu texts including the Ganapati Upanishad and Vedic hymns, as well as by fasting, puja rituals, and the giving of prasad, particularly modak.Also Read - No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan, Maintain 'Status Quo': Supreme Court

For happiness and tranquility, people adore Lord Ganesha. People pray to Lord Ganesh before beginning any good deed in order to complete it in accordance with Sanatan Dharm without encountering any difficulties. They walk on the path of wisdom and knowledge while praying for forgiveness for their sins. On this auspicious occassion, here are some heartfelt messages, quotes, images, status, wishes to share with your friends and family.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status, Images

1. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Let us celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by thanking Ganesha for always being there for us.

3. May the high spirits of Ganesh Chaturthi stay with us forever just like the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

4. May all our problems, sorrows and obstacles end with the blessings of Bappa. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

5. Wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May he is always there to bestow our lives with his blessings.

6. May Bappa shower us with success in everything we do. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

7. Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows, and Peda to relish worldly offerings. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

8. Destroy your sorrows; enhance your happiness; & just create goodness all around you! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you.

9. When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

10. Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.