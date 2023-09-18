Home

Festivals Events

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Messages, Quotes And Images to Celebrate Bappa’s Birthday

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Messages, Quotes And Images to Celebrate Bappa’s Birthday

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is almost here and to celebrate Lord Ganpati, we have shared best greetings for you to wish your loved ones on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The event is commemorated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month on Chaturthi Tithi (August or September). This year, the celebrations will begin from September 19 to September 28. On this special occasion, Ganpati Bappa’s idol is placed in homes or public pandals and is worshipped for 9 days. On the tenth day, Lord Ganesha’s idol is paraded with drum beats along with devotional singing and dancing and then immersed in the nearby river which depicts his homely abode to Mount Kailash where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati resided.

Trending Now

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have shared some best quotes, wishes, messages and images to share with your friends and family.

You may like to read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images

1- “May the grace of Lord Ganesha keep enlightening your lives and bless you always, Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!”

2-“On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Ganesha bestows you with happiness, wisdom, and good health.”

3-“Ganapati Bappa Morya! Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi.”

4- “May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

5- May this Ganesh Chaturthi be the start of a year filled with laughter, success, and contentment

6- Celebrate the God, powerful yet wise, with all the fervor and joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

7- On Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish you prosperity, good health, and happiness. Om Shri Ganeshaya Namaha!

8- Lord Ganesha is the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune. With His grace, all challenges can be overcome.

9-Lord Ganesha is the symbol of strength and resilience. With His blessings, we can face any adversity with courage.

10- Ganpati Bappa’s teachings remind us to stay humble and grateful, and to always strive for excellence in all that we do.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES