Happy Govardhan Puja 2021: Celebrated on the next day of Diwali, Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. Hindus across the world offer delicacies to God on this day. This year, devotees will celebrate it on November 5. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Krishna and commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over Lord Indra and perform puja.

The Govardhan Puja or Annakut festival falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

We have compiled beautiful wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

May this special day of Govardhan Puja Bring you success, wealth, prosperity and love.

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail, Believe in the almighty and keep going Krishna will help you sail. Happy Govardhan Puja.

May this special day of Govardhan Puja brings you success, wealth and love May lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above.

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day Filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!

On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.

Sing the praises of Krishna. For it’s a day of lights and cheer. Missing you on Govardhan Puja day. Wishing you were right here.

Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

May lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above.

We wish every Lord Krishna devotee, a Happy Govardhan Puja.