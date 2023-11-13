Home

Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And SMS to Celebrate Lord Krishna

Here are some lovely wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on Govardhan Puja 2023.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the day after Diwali. It is observed to commemorate the lifting of the Govardhan Hill by Lord Krishna to protect the residents of Vrindavan from the wrath of Lord Indra’s rain. Devotees often create a symbolic representation of the Govardhan Hill using various food items, known as Annakut and offer prayers to Lord Krishna. The festival holds cultural and spiritual significance and is celebrated with enthusiasm in many parts of India.

This year Govardhan puja is being celebrated on November 13, 2023. Here are some heartwarming wishes for celebrating the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And SMS to Share With Your Loved Ones

Wishing you all a very Happy Govardhan Puja.

May This Govardhan Puja Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You Are Your Family!

A very Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Hope Lord Krishna’s blessings light up your and your loved ones’ path with prosperity, brightness and happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love, I wish you peace above everything else. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

May God give you a rainbow for every storm, and a smile for every tear. A promise for every care and an answer to every prayer. Wishing you a happy Govardhan Puja.

May Lord Krishna always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Govardhan Puja.

May Lord Krishna bring you good luck and prosperity. Happy Goverdhan Puja 2023

