Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Gudi Padwa, the festival which falls on the first day of Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. This year, it is celebrated on April 2, 2022. The festival was first celebrated by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a symbol of triumph. It is believed that on this day, King Shalivahana fought against the Sakas and rose to prominence. Apart from this, it is also said that on the day of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma created the Universe and Lord Rama killed Bali.

We have made a list of the best messages, quotes and greetings you can share with your loved one on the occasion of Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa.



May this festival bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck and true joy. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

On this special occasion, let us make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa! Hope your new year is filled with colours of happiness and laughter.

A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way, millions of joys unheard and untold. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Praying that this New Year brings endless joys and new hopes into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I hope you are endowed with happiness, health and wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!