Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is one of the Sikh festivals that commemorates birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, who is the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He was born in Patna on 22nd December 1666 and became the leader at the tender age of 9 after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Guru Gobind Singh was a fearless warrior, a spiritual master and a philosopher as well. On this auspicious day, devotees visit gurudwaras and celebrate the festival with lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Large processions takes place where people sing devotional songs, share sweets and even observe special prayer gatherings which are held at Gurudwaras.

2022 marks the 355th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also called as Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh falls on different dates each year depending on the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs. His teachings and guidance created a greater impact on Sikh community. This day is celebrated by reciting hymns since morning from various scriptures. To celebrate the day, we bring to you some of the best WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, greetings, messages that you can send to your loved ones.

Punjabi Messages to Share on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

-Jagat Jalenda, Rakh Lai, Apni Kirpa Dhaar! Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!

-Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji

-Waheguru Ji da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Janam Diha Sariyan Nun Wadhaiyan!

-Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhiyan!

Quotes And Messages by Guru Gobind Singh ji

-“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within.” – Guru Gobind Singh

-“He who regards all men as equal is religious.” – Guru Gobind Singh

-“It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.” – Guru Gobind Singh

-“In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear.” – Guru Gobind Singh

-“Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds.” – Guru Gobind Singh

-“The ignorant person is totally the blind he does not appreciate the value of the jewel.” – Guru Gobind Singh