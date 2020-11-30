Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the significant days for Sikhs. It marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. He was born in the Talwandi region in Pakistan. According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of Kartik month in 1469. This year the date falls on November 30. Also Read - 7 Things You Didn’t Know About Guru Nanak Gurupurab

On this auspicious occasion, Sikhs take out Prabhat Pheris and sing hymns. On Gurupurab, followers of Sikhism get up at Amrit Vela which is 4 am, and sing morning hymns called Asaa-ki-Vaar. Then, they read Katha.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kirtan happens in Gurudwara for 24 hours and the celebration lasts till around 2 am. Also, Langars are organised at every Gurudwara by volunteers. Anyone, irrespective of caste, colour, religion, gender can come and have food offered in Langar. As we celebrate Gurupurab today, here are some important and meaningful wishes, quotes, and messages that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion.

Gurupurab 2020: Messages, Wishes And Quotes

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams and ambitions. May his blessings be with you in all your endeavours! Happy Gurpurab.

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurpurab.

Here’s wishing a very happy Gurpurab to you and your family.

May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Gurpurab. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to you.

This Gurpurab here’s wishing you peace, happiness and good health. Stay blessed.

Meri or se aap sabhi ko Gurpurab ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

May this Gurpurab bring happiness and joy aplenty to your life.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your dreams. May you be showered with eternal peace, good health, wealth, happiness and prosperity.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

May, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reflect goodness and compassion in you. May there be happiness & prosperity in your life. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Gurpurab.

Satguru Nanak Pargataya Mitti Dhund Jag Channan Hoia, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Purab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian. Happy Gurpurab.

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony.

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.