This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Tuesday, 16 July 2019. It is a spiritual tradition in Indian religions dedicated to all the gurus and academic teachers, who are evolved or enlightened humans, ready to share their wisdom, with very little or no monetary expectation, based on Karma Yoga. Guru Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author and a character in the epic Mahabharata. The day is also believed to be the day when Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which coincides with June or July according to the Gregorian calendar. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives.

On this auspicious day, students pay respect to their favourite gurus by sending them wishes, messages and quotes. They even pay a personal visit to them to celebrate the festival.

We have shared a list of Best Guru Purnima SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Messages which you can send to your guru, teacher, spiritual gurus, parents, role models who have helped you in your life.

Take a look at the list of messages:

– Teachers are Parents in school and I have been blessed to have the best of them. Happy Guru Purnima to all the lucky students

– Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima

– Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and ever and thank them for making you oh so wise and clever. Happy Guru Purnima

– You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day

– Everyone in their life will have a Guru to lead them, I had you in my life as my Guru, You made me come out of my ignorance, I learnt to handle the problems all because of you, I always pay my tribute to you, Happy Guru Purnima!

– May the name of guru be enshrined in your heart. May guru ji’ s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Purnima!!

– The Guru’s whole work is to bring back the flow of life so that you start becoming joyous and utterly happy

and blissful for no reason at all.

– Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!

Take a look at the list of famous quotes:

– Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible. – Sadhguru

– Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate?I bow before Guru who introduced God to me. – Kabir

– Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships – Sri Guru Pranam

– There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru. – Muktananda.

– Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is parama Shiva himself in human form – Brahmanda Puran.

– Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru. – Adi Shankara

– Guru Govind dohu khare, Kake lagoo Paye, Balihari Guru Aapki, Govind diyo bataye. Thanks for being my Guru