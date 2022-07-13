Happy Guru Purnima 2022 : Guru Purnima observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists worldwide, recognizes the importance of teachers in our lives. In the month of Ashadha, Guru Purnima falls on Purnima Tithi (full moon day). According to the Hindu calendar, this year’s Guru Purnima celebration will begin at 4 a.m. on July 13 and end at 12:06 a.m. on July 14.Also Read - Guru Purnima 2022: Why Do We Celebrate Guru Purnima, Here's The Significance Of This Day

The auspicious day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to gurus or teachers who guide their students down the right path. Guru Purnima commemorates India’s ‘guru-sishya’ tradition, which binds a teacher and a student and has now become a part of Indian culture.

We have compiled a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and pictures to help you wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Guru Purnima 2022: Messages, Wishes, Greetings And Quotes

“I am an achiever today because I followed in your footsteps. Your faith in me helped me broaden my vision and discover my hidden strengths. Happy Guru Purnima.”

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom” -Marcel Proust

“The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’”—Dan Rather

A Guru is not someone who holds the torch for you, he is the torch – Sadhguru

“Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships” – Sri Guru Pranam