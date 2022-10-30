Happy Halloween 2022: Although Halloween is not as popular in India, the fever of celebrating it is quickly catching up with the millennials. The tradition of paying homage to the dead and warding off evil ghosts will this year be celebrated on October 31st. Many people are already getting excited, planning parties or going to clubs with the theme. Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated in Europe and America on the last day of harvest. Halloween has grown to be a major celebration all over the world. Here are some thoughtful messages and humorous quotes to send to your friends and family this Halloween.Also Read - Halloween Horror In South Korea: What Led to The Death of More Than 120 in Seoul | Explained

Happy Halloween 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Whatsapp Status And Greetings

Don’t let yourself become a dinner item for the Halloween zombies. Be the hunter tonight, don’t be the prey. Wishing you a great, happy Halloween!

Hope your night is so happy, it makes you glow from the inside out

A Merry Halloween. Wishing you a night filled with good old-fashioned fun

On this Halloween, my only wish is to scare you the most with my spooky looks and jokes…. Get ready to have the biggest blast of this season.

Halloween is the time to loosen up and give these ghosts, vampires and witches a tough competition…. I am sure you will win the competition…. Happy Halloween to you.

When witches go riding, and black cats are seen; the moon laughs and whispers, it’s near Halloween.